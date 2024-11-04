First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 182 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM opened at $108.40 on Monday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.