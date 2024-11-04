First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $429,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 250,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $37.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

