First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get F5 alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $61,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 48.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 49.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $232.20 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $149.40 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $897,594 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.