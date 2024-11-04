First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

