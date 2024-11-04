First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 4,360 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 415,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 98,003 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,322,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regions Financial by 47.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 89,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

