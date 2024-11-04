First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 503 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $71.86 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.39 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $142.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

