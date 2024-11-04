First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,901 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

