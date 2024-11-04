First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 10,585 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $114,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 196.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth $462,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

