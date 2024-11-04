First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 1,486 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,933,000 after buying an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,101,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,191,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,516,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,726,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

View Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $36.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.