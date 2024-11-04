First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 2,153 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

