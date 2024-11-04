First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

