FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

