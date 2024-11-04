Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.32, for a total transaction of $1,512,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,522 shares of company stock worth $20,099,338. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $394.17 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.19 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.82. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

