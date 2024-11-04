Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

