Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

