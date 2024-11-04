This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Forestar Group’s 8K filing here.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
