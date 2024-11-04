Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTS opened at $42.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

