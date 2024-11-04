FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 68.2% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

FAUG stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

