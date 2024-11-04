FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $160.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTAI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,424.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $149.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 198.02% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

