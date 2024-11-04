FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE FCN opened at $198.69 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.05.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

