FY2024 Earnings Forecast for HAYN Issued By Noble Financial

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Haynes International news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

