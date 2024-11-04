FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Kellanova Issued By DA Davidson

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kellanova in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kellanova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,227,864 shares of company stock worth $98,438,243 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.