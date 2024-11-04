FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Lowered by Analyst

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

