FY2024 EPS Estimates for Humana Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $16.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.04. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $260.71 on Monday. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 137.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,885,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

