FY2024 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Decreased by Analyst

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.8081 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

