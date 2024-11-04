FY2024 EPS Forecast for Acadian Timber Decreased by Analyst

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$25.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Price Performance

TSE ADN opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.