Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,924 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 460,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 772,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 283,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 296,124 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -63.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Net Lease

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,213.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.