Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

