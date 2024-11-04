Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
