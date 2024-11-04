Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOPE opened at $136.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

