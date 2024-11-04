Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.80.

GPI stock opened at $362.34 on Thursday.

GPI stock opened at $362.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $255.73 and a fifty-two week high of $393.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.87 by $0.03. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

