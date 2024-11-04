Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) vs. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Head to Head Review

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 45.81% 12.58% 6.75% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -160.27%

Risk and Volatility

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Burford Capital and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Gryphon Digital Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.77 7.63 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 3.23 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.