Head to Head Review: Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Barratt Developments and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 1 4.00 Dream Finders Homes 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus target price of $32.17, suggesting a potential upside of 4.61%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes 7.65% 31.19% 11.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Barratt Developments and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 70.5% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dream Finders Homes has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barratt Developments and Dream Finders Homes”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 1.26 $638.80 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $3.75 billion 0.77 $295.90 million $3.06 10.05

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Barratt Developments on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was formerly known as Barratt Developments plc and changed its name Barratt Redrow plc in October 2024. Barratt Redrow plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The company markets its homes under various brands, including Dream Finders Homes, DF Luxury, Craft Homes, and Coventry Homes. It also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

