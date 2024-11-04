Head-To-Head Review: NovelStem International (NSTM) & Its Peers

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovelStem International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Get NovelStem International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovelStem International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International Competitors 88 811 1393 55 2.60

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given NovelStem International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovelStem International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 -$4.19 million -0.25 NovelStem International Competitors $8.76 billion $125.13 million 5.70

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NovelStem International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International. NovelStem International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International -9,166.67% N/A -73.18% NovelStem International Competitors -25.06% -60.82% -0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovelStem International competitors beat NovelStem International on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovelStem International

(Get Free Report)

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.