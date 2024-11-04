Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.29 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

