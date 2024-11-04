Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82. Immunome has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at $760,090.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunome by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after acquiring an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

