Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Sanjay Pandey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,500.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Read Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.