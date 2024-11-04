Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

IPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

IPG opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

