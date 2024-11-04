Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

10/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

10/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

10/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

10/25/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$74.00.

10/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$86.00 to C$90.00.

10/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$74.00 to C$78.00.

10/8/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$64.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$73.00.

9/10/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$65.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$74.37.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

