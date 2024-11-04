iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,548,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,066,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,934,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,913,000 after acquiring an additional 637,572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,142,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.