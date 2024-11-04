Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk cut Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.88 million, a P/E ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 0.87. Iteris has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.02 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Iteris by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

