Jackson Financial (JXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $98.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.48. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

