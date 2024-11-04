Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Receives $66.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

JANX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 3.52. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $44,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,454.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,610 shares of company stock valued at $19,288,666. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 378,477 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.