JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.23 and a one year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

