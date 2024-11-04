Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

