Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Latham Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Latham Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.47 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $747.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Latham Group news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $65,791.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,626.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $507,155. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Latham Group

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.