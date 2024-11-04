Latham Group (SWIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Latham Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Latham Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts expect Latham Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Latham Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.47 on Monday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $747.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Several research firms recently commented on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
