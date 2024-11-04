LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $112.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

LCII stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 99.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.