Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $193,632.18 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

LDOS stock opened at $182.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $188.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 124.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

