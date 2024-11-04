Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Lesaka Technologies has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of LSAK opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

