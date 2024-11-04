LGI Homes (LGIH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

