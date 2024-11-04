Lingotto Investment Management LLP Acquires 12,034 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 240,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,866 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,736 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,909 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.03.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $410.37 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $344.77 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

